Field Guide: Lone Fir Cemetery

Nestled in SE Portland, Lone Fir Cemetery is more than just a cemetery. It’s one of Oregon’s most treasured historic places, a repository of stories spanning from the 19th century to the present day. It’s also Portland’s second-largest arboretum.
In 1854, J.B. Stephens sold his farm to Colburn Barrell. Stephens’ father, Emmor, had died in 1846 and was the first person buried on the property. Barrell was a partner in a passenger steamship line between Portland and Oregon City. The steamship Gazelle exploded in April 1854, killing several people, including Barrell’s business partner, Crawford Dobbins. Barrell set aside 10 acres of his property as a cemetery and buried the victims near Emmor Stephens. He named the cemetery Mount Crawford in honor of his friend.
By 1866, 20 more acres were added. Burial plots sold for $10. Because of marshy ground, the city closed graveyards in what is now downtown. Many bodies were then re-interred at Mount Crawford. Barrell’s wife, Aurelia, changed the name to Lone Fir Cemetery for the solitary tree standing on the site. The cemetery was eventually sold to Portland investors in 1866.
Today, Lone Fir is a wooded, landscaped arboretum in the heart of Portland with more than 700 trees representing 67 species. Most of the trees were planted as memorials to loved ones as long as 150 years ago. It is home to the last pioneer rose garden in Portland.
More than 30,000 people are buried at Lone Fir. Wander around and look for the graves of the founders with street names—Hoyt, Hawthorne, Lovejoy, Davis, Couch, as well as six Portland mayors and four governors. The lovely grounds, filled with trees that belie the cemetery’s name, sustain the memory of military veterans, firefighters and mental hospital patients. It is the final resting place for people of diverse ethnicities and nationalities. Look for the graves of renowned activist Hattie Redmond and of Gus Waterford, Portland’s first Black firefighter; his grave is now marked, thanks to efforts by McDaniel High School students.
The southwest corner of the cemetery, labeled “Block 14” on cemetery maps, held the Chinese section of the cemetery during the late 1800s and early 1900s. In the 1950s, that portion of the cemetery was paved over to build a Multnomah County maintenance facility. Now, with input from community members, Metro is working to design and build a memorial at this site.
Season-by-season highlights
Winter: There is something striking about a walk through a historic cemetery on a clear, cold winter day. The cemetery is open year round, so be sure to stop in and enjoy the serene surroundings. And if we are lucky enough to have snow, you might find someone cross-country skiing.
Spring: It’s the busiest time of the year. Not only are the flowers blooming and the birds singing, but Portlanders are also returning to the outdoors after winter. Spring is the time of Mother’s Day, Memorial Day and Qing Ming (“Tomb-Sweeping Day”), so the cemetery is full of fresh-cut flowers and lots of visitors. Each Memorial Day, the cemetery hosts an event with the local fire department to honor those who gave their lives in service to the country.
Summer: Longer days allow for events in the cemetery, from concerts to Shakespeare plays. Most performances take place near the Soldier’s Monument.
Fall: Some say the most beautiful time of the year at Lone Fir is when the leaves have changed and a chill is in the air. Look for three heritage trees: the bigleaf maple, incense cedar and Douglas fir, the cemetery’s namesake. Every year in late October, Friends of Lone Fir Cemetery host a history tour or other event at the cemetery. Tickets often sell out quickly.
Year round: The nonprofit organization, Friends of Lone Fir Cemetery, offers monthly tours of the cemetery, focusing on different topics like history and art.
Getting there
Lone Fir is located between SE Stark and Morrison streets and SE 20th and 25th avenues. Free parking along cemetery roads. TriMet bus 15 goes down SE Belmont and Morrison streets.
Know when you go
Open daily 7 am to sunset. No pets. Please respect any services that might be taking place at the cemetery and families visiting graves of loved ones.
Cemetery details
Benches; free flower vases provided at Soldier’s Monument, with five water spigots along the main roadway. Lone Fir is open to new sales. If you are interested in purchasing a burial or cremation space: 503.797.1709 or oregonmetro.gov/cemeteries.
This article was originally published in Metro’s Our Big Backyard Fall 2024.
Lone Fir Cemetery on a snowy, foggy day. Photo by Kris McDowell.