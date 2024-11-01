Fear No Music (FNM) celebrates the fertile and diverse ecosystem of musical creativity in the Pacific NW region with 33rd concert season dedicated to and entitled, Locally Sourced Sounds. For the past decade, FNM has featured an annual concert dedicated to the music of composers living and working locally, part of its mission to nurture both professional and emerging musical voices in the Pacific NW.
The season’s concerts will include performances at Reed College’s Eliot Chapel Friday evenings and the wildly successful information and interactive Sunday morning series, De-mystifying New Music. The first of five concert sets took place in September and the second set, “Portland School,” will take place Friday, November 15, 7:30 pm and Sunday, November 17, 11 am. These performances reflect the recent influx of nationally prominent composers to Portland, considered by some to be an emerging “Portland School,” with music from Andy Akiho, Caroline Shaw, Kenji Bunch and Ryan Francis. Bella’s Italian Bakery and BadBeard’s Microroastery generously supply baked goods and coffee for the Sunday session.
FNM will continue to further their mission-driven commitment to accessibility by offering a donation-based ticketing model for all events. $25 is the suggested donation per patron. Tickets for the November set and information about the other three sets in the 33rd season can be found at fearnomusic.org.
FNM November Concerts
