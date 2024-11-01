The Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace has launched a revamped version of its widely-used Window Shopping tool for the 2025 open enrollment window. The timely upgrade offers people an even easier way to explore their health coverage options and maximize potential savings.
The updated Window Shopping tool at oregonhealthcare.gov provides a streamlined, user-friendly experience in both Spanish and English. Based on location, age and income, the tool estimates potential savings and directs users to the appropriate health coverage, whether it’s the Oregon Health Plan (OHP) or a Marketplace plan. The tool continues to offer quick comparisons of health plans, detailed previews of out-of-pocket costs and checks for provider, facility and prescription drug coverage to give users a full picture before enrolling. This year’s enhancements also include more detailed information on coverage for gender-affirming care, a benefit included in all Marketplace plans for 2025.
All Marketplace health plans include a robust range of essential health benefits, from preventive care to naturopathy, chiropractic and acupuncture, many of which are covered before meeting deductibles. The only way to be sure a doctor or prescription is covered is to check; the Window Shopping tool gives Oregonians an easy way to do that.
“Anyone looking for health coverage should visit OregonHealthCare.gov to preview 2025 plans,” says Chiqui Flowers, director of the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace. “We’re committed to helping Oregonians feel confident about their health insurance choices, and this tool makes the process easy.”
For those seeking personalized help, licensed insurance agents and trained community groups are available to guide Oregonians through the enrollment process at no cost. Visit OregonHealthCare.gov/GetHelp to connect with an expert and take the stress out of signing up for health coverage.
Health Insurance Coverage Window Shopping
The Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace has launched a revamped version of its widely-used Window Shopping tool for the 2025 open enrollment window. The timely upgrade offers people an even easier way to explore their health coverage options and maximize potential savings.