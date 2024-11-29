Milagro Theatre’s annual Latino Christmas Celebration, Posada Milagro, returns Sunday, December 15, 1-5 pm. The festive, cultural Christmas celebration is filled with fun for the whole family, including a performance with a pastorela, ballet folklorico dance, puppets and lots of music. Outside of the performance, adults and kids can enjoy a Christmas crafting table, pinatas and delicious tamales for sale.
Performances begin at 2 and 4 pm at Milagro, 537 SE Stark St. Tickets (free) are distributed on a first come, first serve basis starting at 1 pm at Milagro the day of the event.
Posada Milagro 2024
