The Portland FolkMusic Society is proud to present the Acoustic Guitar Summit, made up of three of the country’s best acoustic fingerstyle guitarists. They bring their distinctive styles in concert Saturday, December 14, 7:30 pm at Reedwood Friends Church, 2901 SE Steele St.
Together the Acoustic Guitar Summit, composed of Mark Hanson, Terry Robb and Doug Smith, performs a wide range of music blending blues, jazz, ragtime, classical, pop and more. A blistering original may lead into a tightly interwoven arrangement of a classic ballad like “What a Wonderful World” or “You Make Me Feel Brand New.”
Find tickets in advance (free-$24) for this annual Christmas program at portlandfolkmusic.org under the Eastside Concerts 2024-2025 tab. Tickets will also be available at the door (free-$27). Doors open at 7 pm.
