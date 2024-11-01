Pretty Kitty Holiday Bazaar

House of Dreams provides shelter and care for abandoned and homeless cats, with the goal of finding them permanent homes or providing them a lifetime home in their facility. To support the work of the free-roam, no-kill, all-volunteer cat shelter, they are holding their annual Pretty Kitty Holiday Bazaar Saturday, November 9, 10 am-4 pm at Tabor Space (5441 SE Belmont St.).
The 24th annual event features handmade gifts for people and pets, the Second Time Around sale with quality pre-owned holiday items, raffle and refreshments. The raffle will be for a 90-minute tour for two people of the 80 acre non-profit WildCat Ridge Sanctuary in Scotts Mills, OR, which provides a safe lifetime home for captive-born wildcats and other animals that have been rescued from abuse, neglect and exploitation. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20 and can be purchased online at kittydreams.org/news until Sunday, November 3. After that, tickets can be purchased at the event. The drawing will be at the event at 3 pm; you need not be present to win.

