The Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day is Thursday, November 14. The coordinated event gives children the chance to celebrate Ruby’s courage and honors her role in the civil rights movement. Walking to school provides the opportunity to teach children about the civil rights movement, encourages ending racism and bullying and makes connections to today’s collective efforts for change.
Ruby Bridges made history at age six in 1960 when she integrated William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans, becoming a national icon for the civil rights movement. Today her story continues to inspire the next generation of leaders to end racism together one step at a time.
In May 2018, a group of fifth-graders from Martin Elementary School in South San Francisco learned about Ruby and asked their school board to pass a resolution marking November 14 as Ruby Bridges Day. When November 14 falls on a Saturday or Sunday, the event is celebrated on the following Wednesday.
The day is also an opportunity to learn and share about Portland’s history of segregated neighborhoods, desegregation with school districts and busing with students and children. Resources on this history can be found at bit.ly/3NuUHXG.
Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day
