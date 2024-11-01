Triangle Productions! continues its 35th season with a campy musical just in time for the holidays with the deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical Little Shop of Horrors, which has devoured the hearts of theater goers for over 30 years. Howard Ashman and Alan Menken are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world.
Meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn (Ryan Edlinger) stumbles across a new breed of plant he names “Audrey II” after his coworker crush. The foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore (puppeteer Robin Boyce) promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it blood. Over time, though, Krelborn discovers Audrey II’s out of this world origins and intent toward global domination.
Directed by Donald Horn, the cast includes Abbe Drake (Audrey), Richard Cohn Lee (Orin “The Dentist”), Kimo Camat (Bum #1, voice of Audrey II), Michael Rouches (Mr. Mushnik), Tanya Bihari (Chiffon), Jalena Scott (Ronnette) and Lydia Fleming (Crystal).
One of the longest running Off-Broadway shows returns to Portland Friday, November 29-Saturday, December 21 at The Sandy Plaza, 1785 NE Sandy Blvd. Tickets ($20-$40) at trianglepro.org.
Little Shop of Horrors
Triangle Productions! continues its 35th season with a campy musical just in time for the holidays with the deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical Little Shop of Horrors, which has devoured the hearts of theater goers for over 30 years. Howard Ashman and Alan Menken are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world.