Having toured everywhere from Los Angeles to Chicago, New York City to Iowa City, Imago’s crowd-pleasing ZooZoo is back in Portland, the city where it was born. The enchanting show has been tickling the minds and expanding the imaginations of all ages. A truly magical revue, it features persnickety penguins, hippos, polar bears, an acrobatic grub and the newest addition: baby birds!
The show runs Friday, December 13-Wednesday, January 1 at Imago Theatre, 17 SE 8th Ave. 1:30 pm, 5 pm and 7 pm shows available, depending on date selected.
Tickets ($19.50 kids 16 and under; $29.50 youth ages 17-26 and senior 65+; $37.50 adults) available at imagotheatretickets.com or by calling 503.231.9581. ZooZoo is recommended for ages four and up.
ZooZoo
