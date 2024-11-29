In Mulieribus Holiday Concert

In Mulieribus, the acclaimed Portland-based professional women’s vocal ensemble, announces their traditional holiday concert, O Radiant Dawn! Led by Artistic Director & Conductor Anna Song, the ensemble performs Saturday, December 21, 7:30 pm at St. Philip Neri Church (2408 SE 16th Ave.).
The first half of the program will focus on the timeless chants of the great “O” Antiphons, a cherished part of the Advent season within the Western Christian liturgical tradition since the fourth century, alongside music inspired by these ancient texts, including Veni, veni Emanuel, works by Jacob Handl and Michael Praetorius, and The O Antiphons by Wolfgang Plagge. The second half will feature familiar and beloved Advent and Christmas carols from around the world.
Tickets, $25-$45, available at inmulieribus.org. The concert will also be performed Friday, December 20 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in NW Portland.
