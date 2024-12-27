Nickerson’s Mythos Mayhem

For the month of January, Sidestreet Arts welcomes artist Lucas Nickerson with his Mythos Mayhem show. Oregon native Nickerson explores many different avenues with his work. He considers himself an artist, heritage craftsman and tinkerer. His love of history led him to discover and learn traditional crafts, many of which have been forgotten. He has taught himself the primitive craft of knapping stone, making birch, creating bows out of a single stave and archery, all of which were done using traditional tools. Nettle harvesting and cordage making are in his skill set as well. He also loves to carve both ornate and practical wood utensils inspired by the long-standing tradition of collecting self-harvested woods.
“I feel connected to my heritage when I work with wood,” says Nickerson. “I also have a passion for using classical artist’s tools and methods such as natural red chalk, silver point, paint-making from pigments I’ve collected myself and brushes made from roadkill. I relish in bringing historical elements into my work. The idea that humans are still able to create so much with so little fascinates me.”
Nickerson’s paintings are often inspired by puns, metaphors and his love of travel. Sometimes inspiration is snatched from his family—especially his wonderfully entertaining and quirky daughter. Explorations in mythology and history have become hallmarks of his work. He has also written and illustrated two children’s books, Taking it Slow and Other Fun Rhymes and The Long Shot and Other Important Stories, as well as illustrating for other authors.
Nickerson was raised outside of Oregon City in the growing hamlet of Beavercreek. As an adult, he traveled the world, soaking up the history and art that we humans create. He lived in Ireland for three years before returning to Oregon to finish his education. Nickerson has a BA in Studio Arts from Portland State University.
The show runs Thursday, January 2-Saturday, February 1, with the First Friday Artwalk on the 3rd, when Nickerson will be in attendance 5-7 pm. Visit Sidestreet Arts at 140 SE 28th Ave., Thursday-Sunday 12-5 pm or online anytime at sidestreetarts.com.
Wide-handled Kohlrosed Spoon