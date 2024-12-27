People looking to get married at one of Portland Parks & Recreation’s (PP&R) 200+ locations will want to circle Monday, January 6 on their calendar. The PP&R Customer Service Center will begin granting reservations for weddings scheduled for the 2025 calendar year on that day, prioritizing in-person registrations 8 am-12 pm. Beginning at 1 pm, staff will begin processing requests received by phone, mail and online.
In keeping with past years, PP&R staff expects future brides- and grooms-to-be to line up outside the Customer Service Center (1120 SW 5th Ave., ground floor) in the wee hours of the morning of January 6. At 8 am, people waiting in line will be invited inside the building for light morning refreshments while staff begins processing wedding requests. For the first time, PP&R will be hosting local vendors offering services supporting wedding planning at the Customer Service Center 8 am-12 pm.
More information about weddings, including locations, fees, policies and insurance, can be found at portland.gov/parks/wedding or by calling the Customer Service Center at 503.823.2525. PP&R is the proud steward of more than 200 parks, gardens and natural settings which can be reserved for weddings and/or receptions.
There is a listing of unavailable dates on the website and weddings are not permitted at the Japanese Garden, Pittock Mansion (and surrounding acres) or Portland International Raceway. Weddings may be scheduled at a picnic site; however, receptions cannot be scheduled in a wedding garden (those areas are for the ceremony portion only). Additionally, city code requires that a permit be obtained for any wedding in a public park where guests are invited.
PP&R Wedding Reservations Open January 6
