Preparing for Severe Winter Weather

As we settle into winter, the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT), Portland Public Works and regional transportation agencies advise the public to prepare for potential snow, ice and other severe weather conditions that the season may bring.
With the City of Portland’s transition to a new form of government, this is the first winter the City has a City Administrator overseeing all bureaus. Public Works Deputy City Administrator Priya Dhanapal oversees PBOT, the Portland Water Bureau and the Bureau of Environmental Services.
“I want to thank our PBOT maintenance crews and our regional partners for the work that they do year-round, and for the especially difficult work they do in winter weather,” Dhanapal said. “During winter storms, crews from PBOT and our regional partners work night and day, in challenging conditions, to make our routes passable for the traveling public. When it snows, we also need the public’s help. Make a plan today for how you and your family can stay off the roads and give our crews the space they need to make our snow and ice routes passable. We need to work together and help each other. One of the best things you can do to help your neighbors is be ready to clear your sidewalk. Your neighbors need your sidewalk to be passable in the snow, so they can take public transit instead of driving.”
“In winter weather, PBOT crews are the first responders for the first responders,” Transportation Director Millicent Williams said. “We make roads passable for TriMet buses, as well as police, firefighters and paramedics. We update our routes every year to make sure we are plowing streets that provide access to hospitals and to emergency shelters. We need everyone to take responsibility now to make a plan for snow and ice, to keep your family safe. With smart planning and personal responsibility, we can all do our part to help everyone get home safe.”
The first step is to create a winter emergency plan with family and coworkers that may include working from home, taking public transit and identifying an emergency meeting location. People should also make a checklist for their homes, businesses and vehicles. Ice melt and shovels should be available to clear sidewalks and paths across driveways. Food, water, clothes and medications (for people and pets) should be kept at home, at work or in your vehicle in case you are stranded. Helpful items to include in a vehicle emergency weather kit include chains, snow shovel, bag of sand or kitty litter for traction, jumper cables, first aid kit, basic tools, blanket, warm clothing, extra food and water, flashlight, cell phone and charger. Be prepared to move your car off snow and ice routes to allow room for snowplows and other equipment to do their work.
If severe weather is in the forecast, avoid travel if you can. If you can’t, stay informed of conditions by signing up to receive PBOT alerts by text or email or follow PBOTInfo on social media. Also consider taking public transit, using trimet.org to plan your trip (allowing extra time for unexpected delays). Additional tips for driving, biking and walking can be found at portland.gov/winter.
Preparing for Severe Winter Weather
