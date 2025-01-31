The Architectural Heritage Center (AHC) presents Oregon Moonshine Bootleggers, Busts and Brawls Program and Book Signing Saturday, February 22, 10-11:30 am. Author Bruce Haney follows the deep-rooted history of moonshining in Oregon, chronicling the intoxicating history of hidden distilleries and the outlaw moonshiners who went to great lengths to produce booze during prohibition.
The event takes place at AHC, 701 SE Grand Ave. Tickets ($15 AHC members, $25 general public) available at visitahc.org. Books will be available for purchase.
Author Program/Book Signing
