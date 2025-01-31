The 2024-27 Metropolitan Transportation Improvement Plan (MTIP) records how all federal transportation money is spent in the Portland metro area in the current four-year cycle. An amendment to the federally required document has been prepared and is open for public comment through Thursday, February 13, 5 pm.
The purpose of the amendment is to augment funding for nine current capital projects. Funding addresses higher than normal inflationary impacts to projects from the 2019-21 and 2022-24 Regional Flexible Funding Allocation cycles that have not yet completed construction delivery contracts.
Of the nine current projects, the one in SE Portland is the Jade and Montavilla Multi-modal Improvements project. This project will construct multi-modal improvements on key pedestrian and bicycle routes within and connecting to the Jade District and Montavilla Neighborhood Centers. The proposal will add $2 million of federal Redistribution Funds to the project and projects an increase in total project cost of $2.7 million.
Find out more about the full 2024-27 MTIP and share your views by the deadline at bit.ly/3WxiHOB.
Submit Comments on the 2024-27 MTIP
The 2024-27 Metropolitan Transportation Improvement Plan (MTIP) records how all federal transportation money is spent in the Portland metro area in the current four-year cycle. An amendment to the federally required document has been prepared and is open for public comment through Thursday, February 13, 5 pm.