Disaster Preparedness For Older Adults

By Kris McDowell
Here in Portland we have been fortunate recently to avoid disasters like the brutal winter storms that have hit other parts of the country or the massive fires in California. Yet, the potential for disasters does exist and older adults may have specific needs different from younger individuals when disaster situations arise.
The Federal Department of Emergency Management (FEMA) and ready.gov, an official website from the Department of Homeland Security, have prepared a guide specifically intended to support older adults and their caregivers. The guide consists of three easy preparation steps: assessing needs, creating a plan and engaging with your network.
The first step is understanding the risks you may encounter—big and small. If you are new to the area where you are living, ask friends or family members who have lived there longer about past disasters and their impact. Local newspapers and community message boards may also provide information.
General considerations to think about are your specific medical conditions, dietary requirements, mobility challenges/disabilities, pets/service animals and any transportation assistance that you may need and its availability. What is the worst that could happen and how will you cope or adjust your day-to-day routine to handle it?
Once you’ve assessed your needs, it’s time to have a plan for dealing with the disaster and build an emergency preparedness kit. Disasters can strike with little to no warning so it is important to have thought through your plans and be ready to implement them. Frequently review your plan, share it with neighbors, friends, family and caregivers and practice it.
Items for an emergency kit include water and non-perishable food to last for several days (for yourself and your pets/service animals); assistive devices (hearing aids, mobility aids and spare batteries); copies of Medicare, Medicaid and insurance policies; copies of your will or trust; copies of homeowner’s or rental insurance and car insurance; medicine and medical supplies; and a complete list of medications and doctors’ phone numbers. A full list of items to include in your kit is included in the guide.
Engaging a support network is the third step. It is crucial to create a support network of family, friends, caregivers, neighbors and others that can provide assistance during an emergency. Make sure to share and practice your emergency plan with your network, making them aware of any specific needs you have. Someone in the network should also have a key to your home, be aware of where your emergency supplies are kept and know how to use lifesaving equipment and administer medicine.
In addition to these steps, have conversations with your support network and arrange for someone to check on you by phone or in person if a disaster strikes. Carry important information, such as family contacts, medical insurance or veterinary information in your wallet. Post important emergency contact numbers near (or in) your phone. If you need to evacuate, identify a meeting place with your support network in case you become separated.
If you are unable to evacuate, plan to stay inside in a safe spot until local officials say the threat has passed. The safest spot in your home to shelter in place will vary depending on the type of disaster. If possible, let your support network know what is happening. Make sure you have a radio, television or phone to receive updates from local officials and emergency contacts.
If you don’t have a smartphone, information may be available through radio and television stations, as well as National Weather Service broadcasts. Connecting with local community groups, such as Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTS), neighborhood watches or houses of worship can also be ways to obtain information. If you are in an assisted living community, talk with them to find out how to prepare for and stay informed during a disaster.
Access the full guide and other related resources at ready.gov/older-adults. Planning now and preparing for the worst can help put you in a situation to handle it to the best of your ability.