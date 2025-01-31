As seasoned gardeners know, winter might not seem like a busy time but there are still things to be done. Leach Botanical Garden offers two hands-on workshops to help anyone interested in learning about propagation and pruning. First up is the Winter Propagation Workshop with Horticulture Director Adam Hart Saturday, February 8, 11 am-1 pm. Hart will discuss native plant propagation by hardwood cutting and participants will learn about the best plants for winter propagation, along with different techniques for success. The workshop will include a garden walk and hands-on practice with the opportunity to take cuttings home.
Thursday, February 19, 1-2:30 pm Head Gardener Scott Hoelescher leads the Winter Pruning Workshop. During the hands-on demonstration and workshop, participants will learn techniques and practice on shrubs in the garden.
For the second year, Bedrock Theatre will be presenting an evening of story, song and ritual brewed to honor the deep winter months. Taking place on two Friday (February 14 and 21) and two Saturday (February 15 and 22) evenings at 7:30 pm, Hibernate is set along the paths and within the historic manor house at the Garden. Gather and retreat into a winter’s world of coziness, creepiness, stillness, wonderment and chill and ponder the question: What keeps our fires burning through the long darkness?
For more information and tickets, visit leachgarden.org. Workshop space is limited; $5 for members and $15 for non-members. Tickets for Hibernate are offered at a sliding scale. By paying what you can, you’ll be supporting arts for all. It is recommended for ages 13+.
Garden Workshops and Events
As seasoned gardeners know, winter might not seem like a busy time but there are still things to be done. Leach Botanical Garden offers two hands-on workshops to help anyone interested in learning about propagation and pruning. First up is the Winter Propagation Workshop with Horticulture Director Adam Hart Saturday, February 8, 11 am-1 pm. Hart will discuss native plant propagation by hardwood cutting and participants will learn about the best plants for winter propagation, along with different techniques for success. The workshop will include a garden walk and hands-on practice with the opportunity to take cuttings home.