Commuter Pass and Transportation Wallet Provide Discounted Transit Fares

Two programs to provide discounted fares for people using TriMet transportation are now available in their 2025 version: the Central Eastside Commuter Pass and the Transportation Wallet. The Central Eastside Commuter Pass is a Hop Card designed for individuals who live or work in the Central Eastside Industrial District (parking zones G and N). The initiative is a collaboration between the Central Eastside Industrial Council (CEIC), Transportation & Parking Advisory Committee (TPAC), the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) and TriMet. For just $17 a month, the pass provides unlimited rides on TriMet services for up to six months, making it a convenient and cost-effective way to get around the District.
Parking zones G and N cover the eastside from the river to SE 12th Ave. and I-84 to SE Powell Blvd. (a map of the area and full Pass details are available at centraleastside.biz/commuterpass). Individuals participating in a PCC or TriMet Universal Pass program are not eligible to participate even if they live or work in zones G and N. Those individuals, however, may be eligible for a Transportation Wallet. People who participated in the program last year are reminded that they do need to reapply for the new calendar year.
The Transportation Wallet is the City of Portland’s Universal Basic Mobility (UBM) program. UBM is a transportation strategy based on the idea that everyone should have access to a basic level of mobility to meet their transportation needs, regardless of their income or where they live. It aims to address this by providing multimodal transportation incentives for use on transit, streetcar, bike-share, scooter-share, taxis and services like Uber and Lyft.
The Transportation Wallet is a key demand management strategy to encourage people to drive less, try new travel modes, manage on-street parking demand, reduce issuances of parking permits and alleviate the burdens of transportation costs for people living on low incomes. The Wallet program consists of three programs: Central Eastside and NW Parking Districts, Access for All (free to low income qualified individuals) and new movers. Full details about the three programs is available at portland.gov/transportation/wallet/about-transportation-wallet-programs.
