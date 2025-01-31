Letter to the Editor – February 2025

To the Editor:
I truly value The Southeast Examiner, and especially the monthly updates from our State Representative, Rob Nosse. I support Rep. Nosse in his efforts at State governance on our behalf. From my viewpoint, he is one of the most active and effective Representatives in the State. However, I disagree with his proposal, as outlined in the January edition, to impose a $38 fee increase (bi-annually) on OR vehicle registrations to cover maintenance and operating costs at OR state parks.
First, this type of taxation takes a larger percentage of income from low-income groups than from high-income groups, making it a regressive tax, to which I’m generally opposed. (Rep. Nosse is proposing to waive the day-use fee at state parks for visitors whose vehicles are registered in OR. So, one would need to visit a state park for day-use twice a year to break even.)
What should also be considered is the fact that the State of OR is already implementing increases in user fees at state parks, beginning in 2025, for day-use parking, reservations, camping fees for various site types and out-of-state surcharges. Maybe it would be best to see how these fee increases impact park usage and the operating/maintenance budget before we consider any additional taxes.
Robert Owen
Editor’s note: Letters to the Editor should be less than 300 words and The Southeast Examiner reserves the right to edit them for length or content.