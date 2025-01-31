Business Association Notes – February 2025

82nd Avenue Business Association
By Nancy Chapin
Those of you who live near, shop or work on 82nd Ave. are quite aware that lots of changes are happening to make 82nd safer, easier to walk and eventually have more trees, better lighting and smooth sidewalks.
The Avenue is again becoming the place to eat, drink, shop and attend school for a lot of nearby students. If you would like to be involved with the 82nd Avenue Business Association’s 82 Dishes, Rose Garden or other projects go to 82ndaveba.com and let us know.
Planning is in full swing for the 19th Annual 82nd Avenue of Roses Parade, “Roses in the Heart of Portland” Saturday, April 26. To help plan, have an entry in, sponsor or volunteer the parade, contact nchapin@tsgpdx.com or go to the website, 82RosesCEC.com.
Division Clinton Business District
By Anne Marie DiStefano
Our first business Mix & Mingle of the year, at Imperial Tap Room and Bottle Shop, was a big success. Our president Morning Dove Barranger (Coral Story Beauty) introduced the Board and we heard from Jacob Falkinburg of Venture Portland about upcoming opportunities for Portland business districts. Staff members from the Portland Bureau of Transportation were on hand, as was our state representative Rob Nosse.
For info on upcoming events, email divisionclintonpdx@gmail.com to be added to our mailing list, and follow us on Instagram at @divisionclinton for updates. We are still looking for a few more members to join our Board of Directors. Reach out if interested!
Hawthorne Boulevard Business Association
By Nancy Chapin
During the Boulevard Beautification Bunch’s second Saturday Clean-up in January, we were very happy to have 32 volunteers with picks and safety jackets who removed 32 bags of garbage from SE 12th Ave. to SE 55th Ave. and side streets, too! Our next Clean-up will be Saturday, February 8. Sign up at volunteer.solveoregon.org. Help us keep the Hawthorne District clean!
Our next opportunity to get together will be a happy hour at Naso, a wine bar located at 1744 SE Hawthorne Blvd. Join us Thursday, February 13, 5:30-7 pm. See you there!