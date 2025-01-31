Preparing For Price Hikes: A Guide For SE Portland Families

By Patti Diamond
SE Portland is a vibrant tapestry of cultures, where neighbors from around the globe bring their traditions, cuisines and entrepreneurial spirit to enrich our community. From the rich aromas of Vietnamese pho simmering at family-owned eateries to the colorful markets stocked with spices from Mexico, Ethiopia and beyond, this diversity makes our neighborhoods extraordinary.
But looming tariffs on imported goods and rising food prices threaten to disrupt this balance, affecting everyone—especially our most vulnerable. As we face these economic challenges, it’s essential to come together, support one another and prepare wisely.
It’s important to note that, as of this writing, these tariffs are proposed measures set to take effect upon the inauguration of President-elect Trump. The situation is evolving, and further developments may influence the final implementation and scope of these tariffs. Here’s how proposed tariffs, inflation and other factors might affect us—and what we can do about it.
The Trump administration’s proposed tariffs include a 60 percent duty on Chinese imports, 25 percent on goods from Mexico and Canada and 10 percent on other imports, raising the average tariff rate to 17.7 percent, the highest since 1934.
For immigrant-owned small businesses in SE Portland, this could mean higher costs for culturally significant items like spices, specialty foods and household goods. Many already operate on razor-thin margins, making it impossible to absorb these increases without passing costs to customers or risking closure.
Inflation is already hitting our grocery bills hard. Eggs, for instance, have seen a 38 percent price increase nationally due to avian influenza outbreaks, with the average price in Portland around $5.43 per dozen with some stores as high as $8 a dozen. Energy costs and supply chain disruptions further compound these issues, leading to more expensive everyday essentials.
The economic strain disproportionately impacts children in food-insecure households and seniors on fixed incomes. In Multnomah County, approximately one in six children face food insecurity—a reality worsened by rising costs. These challenges underscore the importance of community action.
While products across the board—such as electronics, clothing and toys—are expected to be hardest hit by proposed tariffs, there may be more ability for people to plan those purchases whereas everyone needs food. Therefore, the focus here is on how these changes may affect grocery items and food-related imports.
Food items likely to be affected include a wide range of imports such as dairy products, fresh produce, seafood and processed foods like snacks and canned goods. Beverages such as wine, beer and spirits are also on the list. Tariffs on staples like coffee, wheat and rice may further impact grocery budgets. These measures could lead to higher prices as retailers pass increased costs to consumers. There are some ways to prepare yourself, and help our community, in the process.
Shop Smart
Stock up strategically by focusing on non-perishable items when prices are good and plan meals using in-season, affordable produce. Seek out local alternatives like farmers’ markets or local producers for fresh, budget-friendly options.
Support Immigrant-Owned Businesses
These businesses are cultural anchors in our community. By shopping locally, even when prices rise, you can help sustain these vital enterprises. Make a habit of visiting locally owned markets and restaurants. Collaborate with neighbors to purchase goods in bulk, reducing costs for everyone.
Advocate and Amplify
When you come across stories of locally owned businesses and their cultural contributions on social media, share those stories to help spread awareness. Support local advocacy groups working to reduce tariff impacts or provide relief to small businesses.
Build Community Resilience
Host and attend potlucks, cultural festivals or pop-up markets to promote businesses and strengthen neighborhood bonds. Contribute to local food banks or crowdfunding campaigns supporting families in need.
Let’s face it, the thought of $8 eggs is enough to scramble anyone’s budget. But with a dash of creativity and a sprinkle of community spirit, we can make it through. After all, SE Portland has always thrived on resilience and resourcefulness.
Think of it like this, preparing for potential price hikes is a bit like keeping a fire extinguisher in your home. You hope and pray you’ll never need it, but if the situation arises, you’ll be glad you planned ahead. Even if these tariffs don’t fully come to fruition, the steps you take now—like supporting local businesses, finding creative alternatives and staying informed—will only strengthen your community, your budget and your resilience. Think of it as an investment in peace of mind, no matter what the future holds.
Whether it’s helping an elder with groceries, donating to a local food bank or simply choosing to shop local, every effort counts. Let’s ensure that no one—child, elder or business—is left behind in these trying times.
So, let’s roll up our sleeves, dig into our pantries and cook up solutions that celebrate creativity, community and compassion. Because here in SE Portland, we know that when life gives you lemons, you turn them into a zesty marinade—and share it with your neighbor.