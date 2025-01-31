A Trio of Chekhov Farces

21ten Theatre presents Chekhov! 3 Farces: The Bear, The Proposal, And The Ravages of Tobacco by Anton Chekhov, a new translation by Štěpán Šimek. It opens Friday, February 21 and runs through Sunday, March 9. The production is the third in the Theatre’s third season, taking place in their intimate 40-seat theater at 2110 SE 10th Ave.
Think you know Chekhov? Think again. His four major plays were built upon the robust and rough foundation of his earlier farces. These popular comedies paid the bills. The style is fierce, broad and impassioned. The performance will put on three: The Bear, The Ravages of Tobacco and The Proposal.
In The Bear, Popova’s shit of a husband died last year and she’s really into grieving to get back at him. Maybe too into it, much to the regret of her household. Enter Smirnoff, who’s owed money from her dead husband and needs it like yesterday. He’s not taking “no” for an answer and may be just what Popova needs. Directed by Štěpán Šimek, it features Sammy Rat Rios, Jacob Coleman and Michael O’Connell.
Nyukhin is on the edge in The Ravages of Tobacco. His domineering wife has made him a last-minute replacement to give a scientific-ish lecture on the ravages of tobacco for charity. What unfolds is something…else. Longing to be free without the courage or means to do so fractures his speech into a more intimate communion with the audience. Štěpán Šimek stars and Michael O’Connell directs.
Finally, The Proposal looks at how principles get in the way sometimes. Chubukov’s neighbor, Lomov, arrives out of the blue all dressed up, hoping to propose to his daughter, Natasha. Sounds easy. But there’s Oxen Meadows boundary issues, hunting dog disputes and Lomov’s delicate constitution isn’t helping. Whimsical and rabid, culminating in a combative engagement, The Proposal is anything but easy, but super funny. Štěpán Šimek directs Sammy Rat Rios, Jacob Coleman and Michael O’Connell.
Performances Saturdays 7:30 pm and Sundays 2 pm, as well as a preview Thursday, February 20, 7:30 pm. Accessible ticket options include pay-what-you-will preview performances, student and senior discounts, $5 Arts for All Tickets and $15 rush tickets at the door. Visit 21ten.org for more information and to purchase tickets.
A Trio of Chekhov Farces
