Call For Laurelhurst Park Volunteers

Friends of Laurelhurst Park (FLP) volunteers are looking forward to another season of enjoying and improving this beloved SE Portland park. FLP works on a variety of projects, including planning, advocating and hands-on horticultural work to support Portland Parks & Recreation (PP&R) staff.
In 2024 the group planted an array of native perennials and shrubs on the east end of the pond and in the north woods area; plans call fOr more to be planted this April and May. Laurelhurst Neighborhood donations and Portland Nursery discounts have helped greatly with these purchases.
Besides new plantings, FLP does a lot of pruning on existing plants, mulches with chips and compost to keep plant roots moist and nurtured, and removes invasive species like ivy and blackberries. For inexperienced gardeners, volunteering with FLP is a great way to learn alongside long-time volunteers, who work with PP&R staff.
FLP greatly appreciates new volunteers who bring their energy and ideas, things that are vital to keep this group going. Work parties take place the second Wednesday of the month April-October, 9 am-noon. 2025 work dates are April 9, May 14, June 11, July 9, August 13, September 10 and October 8. Volunteers meet at the blue-green PP&R building (3600 SE Ankeny St. on the north side of the park). All tools are supplied; bring work gloves, wear grubby clothes and sturdy shoes.
To stay up to date on work party plans and to be added to the FLP email list, email laurelhurst.parkfriends@gmail.com or call Peggy Glascock at 503.459.9248.
Volunteers and PP&R staff putting in new plants at the east end of the pond in October 2024. Photo by Alice Knouff.