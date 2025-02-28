The Portland Water Bureau is thinking of you as you’re thinking about warmer days and spring gardening. Top on their list of suggestions to save water outdoors is to plant more native plants, which require less water than most non-native plants. Native plants also require fewer pesticides and fertilizer than turf grass lawns, provide habitat for wildlife, pollinators and birds and are a great low-maintenance choice to beautify your garden.
Among the many native plant options for this area are western yarrow, kinnikinnick, Oregon iris, Douglas aster, tall Oregon grape and Pacific ninebark. The East Multnomah Soil & Water Conservation District (EMSWCD) has a listing of retail and wholesale locations to purchase native plants, including Birds and Bees Nursery (3327 SE 50th Ave.), Garden Fever! (3433 NE 24th Ave.), Left Field Garden Supply (6450 SE Foster Rd.), Portland Nursery (5050 SE Stark St. and 9000 SE Division St.) and Symbiop Garden Shop (3453 SE Powell Blvd.).
The EMSWCD also offers workshops, from native plants to stormwater solutions to water conservation, to help save you time, money and energy. Attend online workshops from the comfort of your own home or find an in person workshop (offered periodically throughout the Portland area, including Intro to Stormwater Wednesday, March 26 at Symbiop). Online workshops in March cover edible landscapes, rain gardens, naturescaping, landscaping for wildlife and urban invasive weeds. Find a full listing of free workshops at bit.ly/4b9P6km.
Native Plants and Workshops to Save Water Outdoors
