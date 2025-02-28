The Portland FolkMusic Society is proud to present guitarist Jon Shain and bassist FJ Ventre in concert Saturday, March 15 at Reedwood Friends Church (2901 SE Steele St.). The two have been playing music together since they met in high school 35 years ago where they developed a brotherly connection that continues to this day.
Veteran singer-songwriter Shain has been turning heads for years with his words, fiery acoustic guitar work and evolved musical style—combining improvised piedmont blues with bluegrass, swing and ragtime. He has released nine solo albums, along with two albums with Ventre, a Jon Shain Trio live album and one album of co-writes with Joe Newberry. In addition to performing throughout the US and Europe, Shain produces other artists, gives private instruction in guitar and teaches group workshops in songwriting and blues guitar.
Ventre earned a BA in Music Performance and Sound Recording from the University of Massachusetts-Lowell and remained in the Boston area for some time afterward, performing in the city’s vibrant music scene. Since relocating to North Carolina in 2000, Ventre has performed with his own group, The Swang Brothers, as well as Chris Stamey, Wes Collins, Huzzah and a who’s who of NC music groups. Ventre also spends time behind the mixing board, producing and engineering at his own Good Luck Studio and writing songs.
Doors open at 7 pm for the 7:30 pm concert. Tickets ($12-24, plus fees) available at bit.ly/3QdMOr0.
Jon Shain and FJ Ventre Concert
The Portland FolkMusic Society is proud to present guitarist Jon Shain and bassist FJ Ventre in concert Saturday, March 15 at Reedwood Friends Church (2901 SE Steele St.). The two have been playing music together since they met in high school 35 years ago where they developed a brotherly connection that continues to this day.