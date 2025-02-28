March Madness and More at Tomorrow Theater

Tomorrow Theater has a different kind of March Madness, featuring Millennial Movies, and it’s going on all month long. Just like the sports version, there are brackets—Lit Adaptations, Romance Realness, So Indie So Extra, Teen Dream, Fam Jam and Epic AF. Winners will be determined by the number of votes; votes are weighted at one point for votes on Instagram (@pam_cut) and through the form on the theater’s website and two points for the number of people attending the screenings.
Fans of Ridley Scott should mark their calendars for Saturday, March 8 when there will be a double feature of Thelma & Louise and Alien, starting at 3:30 pm. Film critic Bennett Campbell Ferguson introduces both films, starting with the landmark road movie, a saga of a two-woman revolution that is more relevant than ever. Following that (7 pm) is Scott’s earlier film, a genre-defining vision of a daring resistance to deep space terror. Take in one or both films; tickets are sold separately.
The following day, join award-winning Portland author Aron Nels Steinke as he celebrates the release of Speechless, his newest graphic novel for kids. Come early for a book signing (3:30-4 pm), followed by Steinke’s presentation (4 pm), then a screening of short animated films that helped inspire the book and wrapping up the event is an audience Q&A and book signing. The family-friendly event will also have books sold separately by Books with Pictures.
At the end of the month is a one-night-only marathon, interactive video game, food and live theater extravaganza event called asses.masses. Taking place Saturday, March 29, 1 pm, audience members will work together to determine the fate of the revolution in an epic 8-bit video game. Four intermissions with snacks will be provided during the experience, with additional food and beverage for sale. No previous gaming experience required.
Visit tomorrowtheater.org for additional details and tickets for these events, as well as a full line up of events at Tomorrow Theater (3530 SE Division St.).
