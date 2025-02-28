New Public Trash Cans Spruce up the Central Eastside

Newly installed public trash cans are popping up around the Central Eastside Industrial District thanks to a collaborative effort between the Enhanced Services District, Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) and the Bureau of Planning and Sustainability’s (BPS) Solid Waste and Recycling Team. The project has been a long time in the making and it’s finally coming to life.
The new trash cans will make it easier to keep the streets clean and make the area more inviting, and there are more cans to come. Keep an eye out for the new trash cans located at MLK Blvd. and E Burnside St. (SE corner), SE 3rd Ave. and Main St. (SW corner), Grand Ave. and E Burnside St. (SE corner), SE Water Ave. and SE Taylor St. (NW corner), SE MLK Blvd. and SE Taylor St. (NW corner) and SE Grand Ave. and Washington St. (SW corner).
The trash cans are scheduled to be emptied twice per week. Any trash can maintenance (overflow, graffiti, etc) concerns can be reported at portland.gov/bps/public-trash-cans/public-trash-can-report.
The locations for the trash cans were determined based on a lack of trash cans in the surrounding areas and/or high use areas. Brianna Woods, Enhanced Services District Director said, “I initially submitted 17 locations on the West side of Grand (because there were so few on this side of our district in comparison to the East side of Grand). When only six were available to start, I chose the priority locations from the list based on high traffic corridors or known areas of need based on observation or interaction with stakeholders.”
Funding for the trash cans came through support from project partners PBOT and BPS Solid Waste and Recycling Team. Ongoing maintenance will be provided through their infrastructure and process. Plans for additional trash cans are in the works, but a timeline for them has yet to be determined.
One of the new trash cans, at SE 3rd Ave. and Main St., outside the WonderLove food cart pod. Photo by Kris McDowell.