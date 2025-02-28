The Central Catholic High School Drama Department takes you beyond the fairytales you thought you knew in its Spring Musical, “Into the Woods.” More than 50 students worked tirelessly under the direction of Theater Director Avery Heater to put forth the production. “Watching these students bring this piece to life has been an incredible journey,” said Heater. “Their growth, dedication and sheer talent make this production something truly memorable.”
The show runs Friday and Saturday, March 7 and 8, 7 pm, Sunday, March 9, 2 pm, Thursday-Saturday, March 13-15, 7 pm, and Sunday, March 16, 2 pm. All performances take place in Central Catholic’s (2401 SE Stark St.) Performing Arts Center (doors on SE Stark St. just west of SE 26th Ave.). Tickets ($15 adults, $12 seniors, $10 students) available at cchsrams.pub/tickets.
“Into the Woods,” is Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Tony Award-winning musical that intertwines beloved fairy tales with a thrilling original story, reminding us to be careful what we wish for—because wishes have consequences.
Central Catholic Spring Musical
