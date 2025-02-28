Preparing For Urban Wildfires

By Kris McDowell
Wildfires are a growing concern and, as the wildfires in Los Angeles demonstrated, wildfires are not just a rural concern. It is possible, especially when areas are dry, for urban wildfires to happen.
Portland’s 2024-25 winter started out very wet; however, January, historically one of the city’s wettest months, saw relatively little precipitation. As we go into the last months of winter, the state’s snowpack is still relatively healthy, a good sign. Nevertheless, being prepared should Portland experience an urban wildfire can help keep you, your family and your property safe. “Our city works hard to prepare for disasters like wildfire,” says Mayor Keith Wilson. “We plan, we train and we are constantly learning along with our partners. But our most important partners are the people of Portland. Disasters happen. Take steps to prepare yourself and keep our city strong and resilient.”
Having access to accurate, up-to-date information will help you make smart decisions when there’s a high risk of wildfire. One way to do that is to sign up for PublicAlerts (publicalerts.org/wildfire) to get alerts based on your location. PublicAlerts is the region’s opt-in emergency alerting system for getting phone, text and email alerts. The website also provides helpful information about making plans, staying informed, evacuation, sheltering, prevention and defense.
PDX 311 is another resource and your connection to local government. Call 311 or email 311@portlandoregon.gov 7 am-8 pm seven days a week to get questions answered, request services or report issues. During emergencies, PDX 311 can provide information about locating evacuation shelters, finding proposed routes out of the city, requesting ADA access and reporting fallen debris on streets or sidewalks.
211, accessible by dialing 211 or visiting 211info.org, is your connection to social service and available 24 hours a day. The service can be used to find local assistance, disaster recovery centers and transportation options. Language interpreters are available for those needing assistance.
Many neighborhoods also have Neighborhood Emergency Teams (NETs), groups of Portland residents who provide emergency planning and assistance within their own neighborhoods. In the event of a citywide disaster such as an urban wildfire, these volunteers have been trained to save lives and property until professional responders can arrive, without putting themselves in harm’s way. They will likely be first on the scene when firefighters and police are slowed by impassable streets or overwhelmed by calls for help. There are 87 NETs in Portland with over 1,200 active volunteers. Anyone who lives or works in Portland is invited to take a NET training for free.
Households need to be prepared to be on their own for a week and the first step is stocking up on water. The Portland Water Bureau recommends storing 14 gallons of emergency water for each person in your household. During a large-scale fire, dramatic changes in water flow or damage to the water system could impact the availability or quality of drinking water. Everyone should be prepared for a sudden water disruption.
In the event that you need to evacuate, you should prepare a “Go Kit.” Start with a list, putting items in priority order, focusing on the things that will keep you alive like water, food, medications, medical supplies and items for warmth and sanitation. Since everyone has different needs, each person’s Go Kit will look a little different. And don’t forget to include the needs of pets or service animals in preparing your Go Kit.
Portland Bureau of Transportation recommends moving your vehicles off the street, if possible. This will create space for fire trucks and other emergency vehicles to move through the city quickly and safely.
The best way to prepare yourself is to take active steps, even if they are small. Start today. Do things you can do. In addition, talk to your neighbors and find out what they’re doing to prepare for an emergency. Visit bit.ly/4h94P4R for Go Kit tips and other resources to prepare for the possibility of an urban wildfire.