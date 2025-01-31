Threshold Brewing Celebrates Six Years

Threshold Brewing & Blending owners Sara and Jarek Szymanski invite the community to join them Saturday, February 8 for an all day celebration of six years in business, starting at noon. They’ll be joined by Grand Fir and Migration breweries who brewed official anniversary collaboration beers, a West Coast IPA and a Helles lager, respectively.
In addition to the beers, Grand Fir’s chef Doug Adams will be rolling his smoker on over for some succulent meat cuts to compliment the day’s draft selection. Plus, Ever True Tattoo will be popping up for a curated ink selection, including designs for the event (sign ups start at noon). And it wouldn’t be a party without music. DJ Big Tim Slade (aka the one and only Tim Ensign) will be spinning vinyl 4-8 pm.
Threshold is immensely proud of the past six years and grateful to the people that they’ve met along the way. Their connections to the local community and the beer industry mean so much to them and they’re looking forward to the big celebration.
Threshold Brewing will be open 12-9 pm for the celebration in the heart of Montavilla (403 SE 79th Ave.) and welcomes both kids and dogs in their spacious taproom and covered outdoor patio.
Photo: Threshold owners Sara and Jarek.