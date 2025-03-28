Abernethy Elementary School Celebrates its 100th Year

By Marshall Hammong
It has been almost 100 years since Abernethy Elementary School opened its doors to the first group of Portland children arriving for their first day of classes in 1925. It was the height of the Jazz Age, the year The Great Gatsby was published. Calvin Coolidge was President, having come to office with the death of Warren G. Harding in 1923 and winning the 1924 election in a landslide.
The school building was constructed in the Classical Revival style by George H. Jones, the official architect for Portland School District No. 1 who designed more than 25 Portland schools in a period of rapid economic and demographic growth. Many, like Abernethy Elementary, are still standing today.
Construction of Abernethy Elementary was completed in 1924, the same year “The Sultan of Swat,” Babe Ruth, visited Portland and played a benefit game between teams representing the Elk’s Lodge and the Gul Reazee Grotto (an offshoot of the Freemasons), and astounded onlookers with an out of the park homerun. Given the sizable crowd that day, it’s quite likely some of Abernethy Elementary’s first class of 33 students were there to witness the event.
Abernethy Elementary was named after George Abernethy, a Methodist missionary who in 1845 became the first Governor of what was then known as the Oregon Country. Located in the southwest corner of Ladd’s Addition between SE Orange and SE Elliott avenues, the K-5 school, known as ‘The Little School Under the Elms,” blends in seamlessly with the quintessential Portland neighborhood surrounding it, welcoming passersby with its edible garden and colorful murals.
When Abernethy is not in session, its playgrounds, basketball courts and grass fields are often packed with Portlanders recreating and exercising alongside friends, children and canine companions.
Between Earth Day (April 22) and the end of the school year, a “Bike bus” can be seen traveling down the Clinton St. and Harrison/Lincoln street greenways, bringing a convoy of as many as 150 children safely to and from the school. It’s a tradition that started with weekly rides in 2022, and has been happening daily since Earth Day of 2024. On April 11 of this year the school will start a “walking bus” for those of a more pedestrian persuasion.
The “Little School Under the Elms” has about 350 students. Gina Altomare, Communications Chair of Abernethy’s PTA, has a son in first grade. “My wife and I deeply value public education, which is why we chose to enroll our son in our neighborhood school,” says Altomare.
Abernethy students’ test scores are high, with 80 percent of students testing at or above average in math and 81 percent in reading. “Test scores for Abernethy’s third through fifth graders consistently outperform district and state averages,” says Altomare. “The school also provides a variety of enriching academic, athletic and social opportunities, such as school plays and musicals, Oregon Battle of the Books competition teams, a run club, a bike bus, movie nights, a carnival and much more. These programs not only enhance our students’ experiences but also bring joy and unity to our broader community.”
Despite the high test scores, the beautiful setting and the fun, welcoming atmosphere, Abernethy faces difficulties that are ubiquitous among Portland schools—low enrollment and a limited budget. To commemorate the school’s 100th birthday and invigorate more interest from the community to support the school, a colorful assortment of activities, celebrations and fundraisers will be taking place throughout 2025.
The centennial festivities kicked off on the 100th day of the 100th school year (February 19), when the school held the “Abernethy Eagles Fun(d) Run,” in which students from all grades collectively ran a 100-lap relay around the school’s track. Proceeds from the event were used for projects such as the fifth-grade performance of The Wizard of Oz musical March 12, Reading Results (a youth tutoring program), and the 100-year anniversary mural that the students will help paint along the wall of their soccer field.
On Saturday, April 26 the school’s biggest fundraising event of the year, the Abernethy Auction Party, will be held at 1600 Division St., 5-9 pm. Attendees will enjoy a dinner and participate in live and silent auctions and raffles that will raise money for the PTA, funding academic enrichment programs, grounds improvements, classroom supplies and school community events.
Abernethy’s next open house will be held Thursday, May 9, and they will hold the annual Abernethy Carnival the following week, Friday, May 16. The carnival, which will include traditional carnival games and prizes, bounce houses and inflatable obstacle courses, musical cakes, face painting, balloon animals and a photo booth, along with food carts serving up traditional carnival fare such as pizza and hot dogs.
With help from the community, Abernethy Elementary hopes to continue educating the children of Portland for another hundred years.
“The best way to support Abernethy is to be a part of Abernethy,” says Principal Melissa Dunn. “Our school thrives when students in our neighborhood come to school here and their families and community members get involved in all our activities.”
“Another great way for the community to support our school is by supporting all of our public schools. Families and community members can do that by advocating for appropriate school funding at the state and federal levels. Every single student deserves a top-notch education, regardless of where they live or where they attend school,” said Dunn.
Visit pps.net/abernethy for more information about Abernethy Elementary School. Visit supportabernethy.org to learn about ways to support the school.
Abernethy Elementary Fun(d) Run. Photo by Abernethy Elementary School.