Artichoke Music always has a full calendar of classes and shows; here are just a few highlights of happenings in April, starting with Portland’s Alan Hager of the Curtis Salgado Band. He plays a solo show Tuesday, April 15, 6-7:30 pm as a fundraiser for Artichoke Music at DeNicola’s Italian Restaurant (3520 SE Powell Blvd.). Enjoy delicious, authentic Italian cuisine while Hager treats you to his hypnotic guitar work. DeNicola’s will donate a portion of their receipts to support programs at Artichoke.
Join Artichoke for an afternoon of old school country and country blues with Lauren Sheehan Friday, April 25, 1-4:30 pm. Sheehan performs old blues, tin pan alley music, ballads, hippie and contemporary folk, standards, swing and fiddle tunes during the concert (1-2:30 pm). Following the show is a fingerpicking guitar workshop (3-4:30 pm). Learn a song in the Maybelle Carter style, then shift to another in Piedmont blues style. Students should already have solid skills with alternating thumb and fingers and know several open chords. Tickets ($20 concert only, $25 workshop only, $40 concert/workshop combo) available at artichokemusic.org/class.aspx?cls=990049.
Saturday, April 26 Craig Carothers plays his heartbreakingly beautiful and scathingly funny music, delivered with a lively deadpan smile and voice that’s downright swoony. The singer-songwriter, who sold out his first show in February, will play an afternoon matinee at 3 pm, followed by an evening show at 7 pm. Advance tickets (highly recommended, $30/show) at artichokemusic.org/livemusic.html.
April Artichoke Highlights
