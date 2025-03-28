Fuse 2025 Season Opener

Fuse Theatre Ensemble has been producing paradigm shifting theater for 16 years and opens their 2025 season with Great White Goes Down, an original work by local playwright Ajai Tripthati and Patrick Hilton, directed by Rusty Tennant. Over the past two seasons, audiences have marveled at the beauty, rawness and candor of Tripathi’s two plays, Great White Gets Off and Great White Gives It Up. The final installment of the Great White Trilogy, a part of Fertile Ground 2025, wraps up unfinished business.
Join Sandeep and Bert as they bring closure to their whirlwind relationship that has traveled the world and spanned centuries. Didn’t see one or both of the first two installments? That’s ok because those will be presented as special performances during the run of Great White Goes Down, Thursday, April 3-Sunday, April 27.
Performances take place at The Back Door Theater, 4319 SE Hawthorne Blvd., Thursday-Saturday 7:30-9 pm and Sunday 3-4 pm. Tickets, available at fusetheatreensemble.com/gwgd, are “give as you are able” with a recommended $25 donation per ticket.
Photo by Greg Parkinson.