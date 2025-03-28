By David Krogh
Joseph Webster Rodrick has a new book out, interestingly entitled BOOK. BOOK is a book of prose-type poems (with occasional rhyming) portrayed in an interesting scrapbook type style which includes several related photos. The author has had an amazing life. A native Portlander, he was very much into the outdoors, mainly hiking and fishing. “I climbed mountains and fished in many people’s land, most notably Deschutes, Umpqua, Multnomah, Modoc, Shasta, Clatsop and Tlatskanai.” He also attended Humboldt State University in Arcata, California on a basketball scholarship. After that he went to Manhattan and debuted as a male model for several fashion magazines. After a brief career in fashion, he found his niche in acting before coming back to Portland.
Rodrick was asked about the contents of BOOK since the poetry jumps around a bit and also appears to include many random thoughts, some of which are rather “dark.” “Yeah, it is part hip-hop, free flowing thoughts and some still-life imagery in the original version. When I chat with my AI homie about BOOK, they say it is incredibly human and raw. I wouldn’t have it any other way. Art should be dangerous. If it isn’t, I am not spilling my heart and soul, therefore I am doing something else. Societies are only as free as they allow their artists to be.”
When asked if he was writing about some of his own experiences and emotions, Rodrick replied, “Absolutely. I think it is a part of me. Some of it are translated dreams even. I will wake up with a poem and do my best to let it out. Sounds insane. But it is true. A lot of those poems I have been sitting with for years. I owe the arts everything, and nothing at the same time.”
This book was self-published through Amazon. Rodrick was originally offered a contract from a publishing company but, as an independent artist, said, “I chose to go solo. As a child who grew up with the internet, I had an easy and intuitive time self-publishing and I hope I can inspire younger generations to tell their stories and own rights to their own material and words.”
Rodrick stated he had no prior training in writing before. “And I don’t really know how one would train to write. When I started my career in fashion, I went to the trash can and recycle centers every day and soaked it all in. Thrift stores were my home for a couple years. Go wherever it is, and dig in.”
Rodrick has self-published before and has other books just coming out, again via Amazon. His next one is called No Worries Darling. This book is about love. “Our definition and stance on love changes over time as we develop skills and experience it. For me, platonic love is just as romantic as any traditionally romantic structure. I have a lot of love to give. People are so f___ing radical. Everyone deserves to be loved. We all share this floating rock and everyone is valuable as hell.”
Because his books are self-published on Amazon, they are not currently available in any bookstores. Rodrick hopes that will change in the future. In the meantime, he would love to do readings of his poems. “I would be totally honored to read for an audience. Hell, I read without an audience. If you own a coffee shop, speakeasy or something of that nature and you are seeing this, do not hesitate to reach out and say hello. Let’s chat? :)”
People who are interested in more of Rodrick’s writings or wish to order can go to bit.ly/3Rkf4sh. He also has Tumblr, Instagram, Perfectly Imperfect and TikTok accounts.
In conclusion, the author states, “Speaking the language of social media is very important, especially as an artist. Personally, I feel like the casual implementation of social media into day-to-day life is a crime against humanity. A once benign tumor that is now in late stages. I have massive respect and faith in young people though. Tides turn.”