Salome, by Oscar Wilde and adapted by Imago Theatre’s long-time collaborator Drew Pisarra into a chamber theatre piece (fewer characters with the intent of more intensity), takes the stage Friday, April 11-Sunday, April 27. Imago co-founder Jerry Mouawad revives the once-controversial tragedy and in the process reveals one of the world’s wittiest playwrights to be one of its most compelling poets of the stage as well. Salome depicts a despotic king who lusts for his step-daughter, an impetuous princess who lusts for a profit and a loyal soldier who lusts for his comrade-in-arms.
Performances take place Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm and Sunday at 2 pm. Tickets ($20) are available at imagotheatre.com. The performance is recommended for ages 16+ and contains mature material, language and references to acts of violence.
Imago’s Salome Adaptation
