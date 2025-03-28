Head on over to SE 28th Ave. and Ankeny St. Saturday, April 12, 11 am-1 pm for a wildly entertaining day of beer, strength, running and silliness. The brutal ridiculousness is part of the grand re-opening of Gorges Beer Co. (2705 SE Ankeny St.) and will test the strength, grit and sheer willpower of contestants who will take on classic strongman-style challenges including keg loading medley (loading a series of heavy kegs onto platforms as fast as possible), deadlift for reps (max out your endurance and strength with as many reps as you can pull), keg carry (grip, lift and move heavy kegs across the floor in a feat of functional strength at its finest), overhead ladder (press progressively heavier weights overhead in a race against the clock), stein hold (a true test of mental strength with the winner holding a full stein at arm’s length the longest) and a beer mile run (downing ⅓ of a pint at the ¼, ½ way and ¾ points, as well as a full pint at the finish line). Non-alcoholic beer will be provided by Migration Brewing.
Lifters, runners and spectators are invited to bring their strength, spirit and friends to throw some weight around and cheer each other on. Presented by Inner Beast Strength and Conditioning, Gorges Beer and Lone Fir Fitness, folks are invited to stay after the competitions are over for well-earned drinks and to display bragging rights. Sign up to participate at kernside.org in the events section or just come by and enjoy the competitions.
Beer Keg Strongman
