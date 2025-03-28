Milagro Theatre presents a home what howls (or the house what was ravine), a play written by Mexican-American playwright Matthew Paul Olmos and directed by multidisciplinary stage and film artist Lawrence Siulagi, May 1-17.
A coyote howling. A home in disarray. A young woman alone. Soledad Vargas is in the city, fighting for her family’s right to live on their land. When hope starts to dwindle, how far will she go and what will she be forced to leave behind? A modern myth drawn from the real life struggles of displaced communities around the globe, a home what howls is a lyrically-rendered quest of youth activism standing against forces of injustice.
The cast includes Ximena Morales, Eleanor Gi-Kashiwabara, Edward Lyons, Christine Kruse and Brian Trybom. The design team includes Nic Prentiss on set design, Laura Helgeson on costume design, Demetri Pavlatos on lighting design and, in addition to directing, Siulagi will design the sound.
The show starts with a preview Thursday, May 1, followed by opening night Friday, May 2 (catered by El Salto Venezuelan cuisine). Performances Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm and Sunday at 2 pm through May 17. The drama, fable/folktale, mystery/thriller is presented in English with some Spanish and recommended for ages 13 and up. Tickets ($20 students, $26 seniors, $30 adults) can be purchased at milagro.org.
Milagro’s Modern Myth
Milagro Theatre presents a home what howls (or the house what was ravine), a play written by Mexican-American playwright Matthew Paul Olmos and directed by multidisciplinary stage and film artist Lawrence Siulagi, May 1-17.