Free Comic Book Day, always the first Saturday in May, is on May 3 this year. SE bookstore Books With Pictures will have a day of comics celebration and community engagement. And, of course, there will be free comics.
Full details of the event are yet to be determined and the shop will be looking for volunteers. Keep an eye out at bookswithpictures.com for more information to become available. Books With Pictures is located at 1401 SE Division St.
Save the Date: Free Comic Book Day
