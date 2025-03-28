REACH CDC’s Community Builders Program serves elderly and disabled low-income homeowners that reside in the City of Portland. The free home repair program focuses on serving neighbors who own and occupy their homes, earn 50 percent of the median income or less and are 55+ and/or have a disability.
Their services include preventative and routine home maintenance; safety and accessibility repairs/modifications to help homeowners age in place; addressing Portland Development Services (BDS) citations and violations by skipping the waitlist and bringing in additional resources like volunteers and donors; and providing free, efficient portable heating pump/cooling units in conjunction with Portland Clean Energy Community Benefits Fund.
In 2025, REACH’s mission is to enhance the lives of 25 elderly low-income homeowners by providing essential home upgrades, ensuring that they can safely enter and exit their homes. Critical improvements will ensure safety, accessibility and dignity for the community’s seniors. They’re bringing together contractors, lumber companies and valued supporters to make this happen. To contribute, and directly impact the lives of those who need it most, contact Christine Piggot at 505.501.5719 or cpiggott@reachcdc.org.
The Program is a licensed, bonded and insured general contractor with repairs completed by REACH staff, subcontractors and skilled volunteers. And they are always looking for volunteers with home repair skills and companies/civic groups who want to sponsor a home repair project. Email volunteers@reachcdc.org for more information.
Clients and their families are encouraged to help with labor and costs when feasible. Due to high demand, there may be a wait to receive REACH’s free services.
To apply, see if you qualify or for more information, visit reachcdc.org. Applications available in multiple languages. Call 503.501.5719 with questions.
REACH Program Serves Elderly/Disabled Low-Income Homeowners
REACH CDC’s Community Builders Program serves elderly and disabled low-income homeowners that reside in the City of Portland. The free home repair program focuses on serving neighbors who own and occupy their homes, earn 50 percent of the median income or less and are 55+ and/or have a disability.