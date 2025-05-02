Wednesday, May 7, 7:30 pm The Jenner Fox Band and David Jacobs-Strain and Bob Beach take the stage at Alberta Rose Theatre. The Jenner Fox Band, a five piece band featuring Pacific Northwest all-star musicians on piano, organ, electric guitar, bass, dobro, acoustic guitar and layered vocal harmony, celebrates the release of their new album, “Anything.” The multigenerational, bi-costal duo of David Jacobs-Strain and Bob Beach have been performing together since 2010, delighting and bewildering roots music lovers.
Afterglow Aerial Arts presents The Flying Fables for two shows Saturday, May 17. Journey through a beautiful, storybook presentation of students’ aerial creations inspired by Aesop’s Fables at the 1 pm or 5 pm show. The all ages event (children must be accompanied by an adult) will include a bar for snacks and drinks as well as some fun raffles.
Flamenco guitar master Antonio Rey plays Sunday, May 18, 7 pm. Considered by many flamenco aficionados to be the heir apparent to Paco de Lucia’s throne, his career began at the age of 10. Shortly after, he was performing on international stages and winning prestigious awards for his incredible virtuosity.
Alberta Rose Highlights
