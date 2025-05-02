What started as a concerned parent’s idea to bring more art and less graffiti to the neighborhood has grown into a sweeping, student-created mural at Cleveland High School. The community is invited to attend a ribbon-cutting celebration, student Q&A and mural reveal honoring this youth-led artistic achievement Saturday, May 10, 10 am.
The project was inspired by Cleveland High parent Murielle Adair, who wanted to take meaningful action to discourage the rise of tagging and graffiti in the area. Over the course of 18 months, students transformed a blank campus wall into a vibrant tribute to Oregon’s iconic landscapes—from the Cascades to the Pacific Coast—intertwined with recognizable Portland landmarks. In a playful twist, Cleveland’s unofficial mascot “Super Grover” is cleverly hidden throughout the mural, adding an interactive element for viewers.
The mural was led by student artists Maddy Hendricks, Celia Roehl and Franka Gronke, with creative support from Olivia Palmer, Zora Forsberg, Luisa Scharf Hoffman and Adila Harrison. “I was so impressed by not only their talent, but also the dedication of these students to work on this project month after month, rain or shine,” said Adair. “These are some amazing kids!” Students met after school and on weekends to design, prep and paint the mural. The result is more than just public art—it’s a statement of pride, collaboration and place-based identity.
The event takes place in the Cleveland parking lot, on SE 25th Ave. between SE Franklin St. and SE Powell Blvd. Student muralists, Cleveland faculty and staff and Adair will be on hand.
Cleveland Mural Unveiling
What started as a concerned parent’s idea to bring more art and less graffiti to the neighborhood has grown into a sweeping, student-created mural at Cleveland High School. The community is invited to attend a ribbon-cutting celebration, student Q&A and mural reveal honoring this youth-led artistic achievement Saturday, May 10, 10 am.