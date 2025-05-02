Eastside Coffee Bar & Workspace hosts What Holds Us, a group exhibit from Holly Amoako, Ray Brand and Sarah Heckles. They explore the many meanings of home—as a place, a feeling, a memory or a refuge—delving into the ideas of familiarity, comfort and belonging.
Using recycled materials for gel printing, painted paper and collage, Amoako creates a series looking at how the human form interacts with physical space and elements that create home. Brand explores what gives structure and meaning to life using common kitchen tools, melting wax and layering ink. The synchronicity of the body is brought to the collection from Heckles, capturing the small, fleeting moments of what it means to exist.
What does home mean to you? Come see the artists’ answers in the form of their art through Saturday, May 31 at 1315 SE 20th Ave.
Eastside Workspace Art Exhibit
