Montavilla Farmers Market’s 19th Season Opens

Montavilla Farmers Market (MFM), the largest year-round farmers market in SE Portland, is back for its 19th season Sunday, May 4. A key gathering place for community members to have access to fresh, farm-direct groceries while supporting the local economy, they operate year-round. Over the winter, the market operates every other week; as the weather warms, their schedule expands to a weekly market.
The 2025 season sees 10 new businesses including vegan Argentinian empanadas, Somali-inspired baked goods, microgreens, Chinese chili oil and more. These vendors will join returning farms and food businesses to fill the gravel lot at SE Stark St. and SE 76th Ave. every Sunday. During the markets, the lot transforms into a food and cultural exchange, connecting neighbors, small businesses and rural farmers. Farmers markets increase access to seasonal food while supporting local economies and create community amongst strangers.
Shoppers will find about 60 local farms and food vendors each week selling locally grown produce, pasture raised animal products, hot food, baked goods, snacks, staple groceries and more. For those who receive SNAP benefits, MFM accepts and matches those benefits up to $20 at each market. This doubling of food dollars allows people to buy more fresh, local produce while supporting small farms. People with EBT/SNAP benefits can visit the information booth at the market to use and match their benefits.
A full listing of vendors, including the 10 new ones, can be found at montavillamarket.org. MFM runs every Sunday May-December 21, 10 am-2 pm.
