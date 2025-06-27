More than half of Portland’s school-age children qualify for free or reduced-priced meals during the school year. To help fill the summertime meal gap, Portland Parks & Recreation (PP&R) offers the Free Lunch + Play program, part of the Summer Free For All series of events. Nutritious meals and fun activities—sports, games, arts, crafts, music and other activities—for kids and families are available when school is out.
The program is delivered in partnership with four local public school districts (Portland, Centennial, David Douglas and Parkrose) at about two dozen parks across the city (Monday-Friday) and two Mobile Lunch + Play sites in East Portland (days vary). In SE, the program will be held at Creston Park (4454 SE Powell Blvd.) 11:30 am-1 pm, Essex Park (SE 76th Ave. and Center St.) 11:30 am-1 pm and Mt. Scott Park (SE 72nd Ave. and SE Ramona St.) 12-1:30 pm. All three locations will operate through Friday, August 22 (no program Friday, July 4).
Free lunches are for youth 18 years old and under. If you plan to bring 10 or more youth age 18 and under to receive free lunch, please call 503.729.0332 or email alicia.hammock@portlandoregon.gov at least five business days in advance to ensure enough lunches will be available. Meals must be eaten on-site in the designated area per USDA Federal guidelines.
For the “Play” portion of the program, PP&R is teaming up with 15+ program partners to provide arts, culture, literacy and recreation fun. Organizations like Arts in the Parks, the Portland Opera with their mobile truck, Opera ala Cart, and the Rose City Rollers with their Skatemobile, will be popping up. All activities provided are free.
Full details for Free Lunch + Play at locations across the city can be found at portland.gov/parks/arts-culture/summer-free-all/free-lunch.
Photo by PP&R.