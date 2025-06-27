Sidestreet Arts is thrilled to present “In Form” as its July featured show. Artists Denise Krueger and Jennifer Kapnek will be in attendance for the First Saturday Artwalk July 5, 5-7 pm and their works will be on display Thursday, July 3-Saturday, July 26.
Portland ceramicist Krueger calls herself a “podmaker.” Her pods (see above) look like they have been plucked from the tidepools of the Oregon coast. Many collectors of Krueger’s work report buying her pieces and hanging them on their walls in a swooping design, as if they had been found swept ashore after a storm. Like many things of the sea, her work is peaceful, beautiful and might even bring serenity to the viewer’s soul.
Painter Kapnek creates luminous paintings with botanical themes that move beyond the 2D by using branches to add sculptural dimension (see right). She cleverly extends these branches beyond the painting substrates, but also seamlessly incorporates these natural elements with the surface of each of her paintings. Lush leaves are lovingly rendered alongside fig, maple and apple branches. The stunning paintings are sure to be appreciated by all lovers of Mother Nature.
Sidestreet Arts, 140 SE 28th Ave., is open Thursday-Sunday, 12-5 pm and can be found virtually anytime at sidestreetarts.com.
Krueger and Kapnek at Sidestreet Arts
