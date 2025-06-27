Trash Babe Productions Show

XO-interstitiium is the culminating work of a three-year collaboration between JmeJames Antonick and Patsy Morris, with music by Geovanny Vega. What began as JmeJames’ vision evolved into an equal collaboration, birthing both this evening-length performance and the formation of their collective, Trash Babe Productions.
The piece explores the interstitium—the space between—of our bodies, our relationships and shared consciousness. XO-interstitiium reaches beyond the physical into the exo-interstitium: the connective tissue of all that is.
Rooted in embodied healing, the work traverses stages of somatic research: in Honey Touch, we co-regulate through touch; in Lantern Consciousness, we invoke play and movement to foster neuroplasticity; in Body Veil, we uncover magick—our innate power through dance. These threads converge in XO-interstitiium, the final movement in communion with shared consciousness.
The show runs Friday, July 18-Sunday, July 20 at Performance Works NorthWest (4625 SE 67th Ave.), 7:30 pm each day. Tickets ($15-$25, under 18 free when accompanied by an adult) available at pwnw-pdx.org.
