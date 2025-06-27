Summer Reading Tips

SMART Reading, the state’s largest volunteer-driven nonprofit organization devoted to children’s literacy, helps students build their own personal libraries throughout the school year. They’ve also created resources to encourage reading over the summer break, lessening the likelihood of the infamous “summer reading slide.”
Take advantage of your local library
School may be on break, but your local library is open. Not only can you check out new books from the library all summer long, but your library likely has storytimes and activities for kids planned. They may also have a summer reading challenge with prizes for those who reach reading goals. Visit multcolib.org to see what they have going on.
Set summer reading goals
You can also create a personalized summer reading challenge for your child, either a certain number of minutes spent reading in a week/month or a certain number of books finished. This allows you to create a schedule that best meets your child’s needs, as well as sets rewards you know will be particularly motivating for them.
Plan a reading adventure
If you’re going on a vacation or visiting anywhere new, find a book about the place or one written by an author from the place. Ask questions about the stories like “What do you remember learning about this place?” or “Do you recognize that food or landmark?” Even if travel isn’t planned, you can make reading an adventure by reading in a new place or in a new way, like in a park, tent or the dark with a flashlight.
Make sure to read for fun
Summer is a great time to try out new books without the pressure of finishing them. Encourage kids to check out different kinds of books from the library and stop reading if they find out the story isn’t for them. Summer is too short to force a book you aren’t enjoying! And remember, reading is reading. Whether it’s a graphic novel, comic book, cookbook or joke book, it all counts and helps build valuable reading skills.
Set a good example
Kids learn by example. If they see you reading everyday, even for a short time, they’ll likely want to copy you and pull out a book of their own. Encourage family reading time when everyone reads a book together or independently.
Take reading on the go
Have a few spare minutes when your kids are between activities or waiting for appointments? Keep books in the car or a travel tote bag to fill those minutes with reading. Traveling to the next activity is also a great time to ask kids about what they’re reading. When you’re in the car, on the bus or walking somewhere, ask your child what types of books and topics they’re enjoying the most and what they like about them.
Don’t forget to write
Reading and writing go hand-in-hand. Encourage fun summer writing projects, like sending letters or postcards to friends and family (even if they live in the same neighborhood), keeping a journal or writing their own book or poem.