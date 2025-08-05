The Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) began its expanded pay-to-park hours in August with the Central Eastside being the first district to see hours extend to 10 pm daily. Extended hours are expanding to Downtown, Old Town and the Pearl District starting Tuesday, September 2 and with the extended hours comes the new “5 after 5” rule. The rule will allow people to pay for parking for up to five hours starting at 5 pm in the Downtown, Central Eastside and Lloyd parking districts.
In Northwest, people parking may add additional time to their stay after 5 pm or start a new transaction for the same parking spot with no penalty for meter feeding at four-hour meters only. This rule does not apply for event district parking, five-minute fast-stop spaces, tow zones, two-hour time limit locations in Lloyd and Northwest or any other restricted on-street parking.
PBOT says the “5 after 5” rule will allow performers, patrons and other visitors to prepay for longer stays without having to move their vehicle. PBOT notes that parking transactions started before 5 pm are still subject to daytime limits. To extend parking later, users will have to start a new transaction after 5 pm.
“5 After 5” Parking Rule Goes Into Effect
