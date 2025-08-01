Hirsch is PFCAT’s Guest Artist

The Portland Festival of Cinema, Animation & Technology (PFCAT) is proud to announce that renowned artist Gary Hirsch of Botjoy fame will be joining the festival as this year’s guest artist. PFCAT, taking place Wednesday, August 6-Sunday, August 10 at OMSI, will incorporate Hirsch’s unique vision throughout the festival with interactive experiences, custom festival awards and the introduction of a robot-themed atmosphere for attendees of all ages.
The festival will screen more than 150 films and animations from over 30 countries and will feature panel discussions covering a wide range of topics including film distribution, screenwriting, voiceover acting and crowdfunding. In addition to screenings and panels, this year’s event will spotlight Hirsch’s Botjoy movement, known for its art that encourages positivity, connection and creativity.
Hirsch will hand paint all 30 of the festival’s awards, which will be given to the 2025 award-winning filmmakers. Each award will feature a unique, hand-painted Bot, which reflects the joyful and interactive spirit of Botjoy. PFCAT will also be infused with his art, showcasing giant bots and Botjoy through the festival t-shirts, posters and signage.
As part of the celebration, festival-goers will have the opportunity to get hands-on with Bot-making tables where they can create their very own Bots. These tables will provide a unique chance to engage with the art form and leave their mark on the festival, contributing to the spirit of creativity and collaboration that the PFCAT celebrates each year.
Festival passes—festival and party (adult and senior) and screenings only (adult, senior and youth)—and more information at pdxfestofcinema.com. OMSI members receive discounted pricing.
Photo by Emma Hirsch.