PJCE Record Release

PJCE Records is thrilled to announce the release of “Big Water,” the captivating debut album from bassist and composer Ross Garlow. This genre-bending collection of instrumental and vocal pieces is a vibrant sonic journey through the landscapes and spirit of Oregon’s iconic rivers. From the tranquil “Deschutes Desert Morning,” evoking the serene beauty of a high desert sunrise, to the energetic funk of “Umpqua Funk” and the evocative reflection on loss in “Santiam In Flames,” each track on “Big Water” paints a vivid musical portrait, capturing the unique personality and flow of its namesake waterway.
More than just a musical exploration, “Big Water” reflects Garlow’s deep connection to the Pacific Northwest and his commitment to environmental awareness. Inspired by his extensive time spent exploring vital ecosystems as an avid steelheader, the album weaves in subtle yet powerful messages of conservation, advocating for dam removal, tribal land reclamation and the support of local environmental initiatives.
Garlow is joined by the exceptional talents of Kirk Kalbfleisch on drums and Leon Cotter on clarinet, saxophone, organ and piano. Alongside Garlow’s own multi-instrumental prowess on bass, vocals, guitar, and keyboards, “Big Water” is a testament to collaborative artistry and a profound love for music and the natural world.
Photo by Ross Garlow.